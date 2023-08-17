Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice of Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram Calls on AJK President

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM
MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice of Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at President House at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.
On this occasion, they both discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interest.