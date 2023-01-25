UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Urges EU Countries To Take Effective Notice Of Worsening HR Situation In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community, especially the European Union, should take notice of the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community, especially the European Union, should take notice of the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views in Brusssals on Wednesday while briefing the European Parliamentarians about the latest situation in the held territory.

Member European parliament Hannes Heide, Member Belgian Parliament Latifa Ait Baala, MP and the chairman of human rights committee Willy Fautre and other members of parliament were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the president said that the stepped up human rights violations merit urgent attention of the world community.

Referring to the discovery of anonymous mass graves in north western areas of Kashmir including Uri, he said that the European Parliament passed the Baroness Emma Nicholson's Report on Kashmir by an overwhelming majority.

Similarly, he said that the United Nations Commission on Human Rights had also issued a scathing report on the violation of human rights by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir in 2018 and 2019.

Barrister Sultan further said that the people of Occupied Kashmir were facing a difficult situation due to the immense increase in the incidents of state sponsored violence.The massive troops' concentration in the region, he said, was one of the causes of the continued bloodshed in the held territory. Terming the presence of a million Indian troops in Kashmir as a grave threat to the region's peace and security he said the international community should realize the ground reality that the key to peace in South Asia lies in the solution of the Kashmir issue.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he said, since Pakistan and India both are nuclear powers, any misunderstanding or even a minor conflict between the two states can be a prelude to a major war that can jeopardize the peace of the entire region.

