MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir's statement in the support of Kashmiris' legitimate freedom struggle.

He said that General Asim Munir's visit to the LoC and reiteration of solidarity with Kashmiris had generated a wave of optimism on both sides of the dividing line, besides boosting the morale of armed forces.

The AJK president further said that the COAS's visit to LoC wherein he reiterated Pakistan's principled stance and commitment to the Kashmir cause had debunked the baseless propaganda that India had been propagating since August 5, 2019.

Referring to his recent address to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that during his speech he had exposed the Indian government and its nefarious designs in the region.