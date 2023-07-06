Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Urges Overseas Community To Highlight Kashmir Issue At International Level

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday urged upon the Kashmiri diaspora community to intensify their all-out endeavors to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday urged upon the Kashmiri diaspora community to intensify their all-out endeavors to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He expressed these views while talking to the Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK and Europe delegation led by its President Faheem Kayani at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

President TeK Spain Shafiq Tabasim, President TeK Scotland Raja Hanif, Senior Vice-President TeK Italy Mehmood Sharif, President of business Forum TeK UK Hanifullah Gondal, and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President, while referring to the dire human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir said that since August 5, 2019, human rights violations in the region have increased to an alarming level.

He said, under the given circumstances, Kashmiri expatriates settled in the UK and Europe should come forward in a big way and play their role to raise the issue of Kashmir in the UK and the European Parliament in an effective manner so that the nefarious designs of India can be exposed before the world.

The AJK President, while lauding the Kashmiri diaspora community's role in promoting the Kashmir cause, said that Kashmiris living abroad have significantly contributed to keeping the Kashmir issue alive in international forums and it was due to their untiring efforts that the Kashmir issue was echoing all around the globe today.

The overseas Kashmiris, he said, were using all their energies to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level and expose the ugly face of India to the world.

He said that it was high time that the international community should take effective cognizance of the situation in IOK and played its much-needed role to helping resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination of the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

