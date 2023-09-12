Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Urges Germany To Help Resolve Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Germany to help resolve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said that Germany should play its role in helping India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said that Germany should play its role in helping India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

The AJK president said this while talking to Jan Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the first secretary German Embassy Islamabad who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that being a mutual friend of both countries, Germany can play an important role in resolving the lingering dispute to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

Apprising Jan Kuhn von Burgsdorff, about the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that the human rights situation in the held territory has worsened further after the Indian government stripped the region of its special status in 2019.

