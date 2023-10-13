Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Kashmiris settled in the United Kingdom have always kept the Kashmir issue alive at the international level

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 13 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Kashmiris settled in the United Kingdom have always kept the Kashmir issue alive at the international level.

He expressed these views while talking to British MP of Kashmiri origin Mirza Khalid Mahmood, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House at the federal metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that in view of the worsening situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, there was a dire need to raise the issue of Kashmir vociferously at the international level.

He said that the political and human rights situation in the region has deteriorated since 5th August 2019. "India has crossed all the limits of barbarism and brutality in Occupied Kashmir", he said.

He, however, maintained that India cannot suppress the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people by the dint of force. He said that it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriate community should come forward in a big way to expose the war crimes being committed by the Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris.

Referring to the BJP's track record of using communal divide as a tool to strengthen its vote bank, the president said that as the date for the next general election in India was getting nearer there was a fear of escalating violence and bloodshed in Kashmir.

The AJK President also appreciated Mr. Mahmoud for his selfless service and struggle for the Kashmir cause.

On this occasion, Mehmood invited Barrister Sultan Chaudhry to visit Britain and Europe.