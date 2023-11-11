Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Grieves Over Demise Of Acting CM KP Muhammad Azam Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry grieves over demise of acting CM KP Muhammad Azam Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

In his condolence message issued on Saturday, the AJK President extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace, and a grant of fortitude to the bereaved family with courage.

