- Home
- Kashmir
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India a global terrorist, ..
Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Brands India A Global Terrorist, Pioneer Of State Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday accused India of engaging in terrorist acts in countries like Canada and Pakistan, declaring New Delhi a classified global terrorist
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday accused India of engaging in terrorist acts in countries like Canada and Pakistan, declaring New Delhi a classified global terrorist.
He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with a foreign media house at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis.
Barrister Sultan said that India was posing itself as a "peace-loving" nation globally while concealing the atrocities committed against Kashmiris in illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir State.
He reiterated the need for the international community to acknowledge India's actions and their implications for regional and global peace.
President Chaudhry criticized India's actions following the Pahalgam incident, where India blamed Pakistan without evidence. He highlighted India's water aggression by abrogating the Indus Water Treaty and releasing water into the Jhelum River.
Additionally, India canceled visas for Kashmiri patients undergoing treatment in Indian hospitals, ordering them to return to Pakistan.
These actions, Chaudhry said, reflect Indian aggression and Hindutva ideology. The President emphasized that India's revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A marked the beginning of a severe era of atrocities and barbarity in occupied Kashmir. This move has led to the displacement of Kashmiris from their land and gross human rights violations, which are clear breaches of international law and United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.
President Chaudhry urged friendly countries, including the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, to play a role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. He stressed that the international community should recognize the gravity of the situation and work towards establishing peace in the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul ..3 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India a global terrorist, ..3 minutes ago
-
Milk shops fined for adulteration in Mirpur-AJK57 minutes ago
-
AJK minister inaugurates All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament in Mirpur2 days ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq warns Modi stay away from misa ..2 days ago
-
AJK leaders urge international community to address volatile regional situation2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles demise of journali ..2 days ago
-
AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidence5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expresses concern over Pah ..7 days ago
-
Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education Complex7 days ago
-
ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt8 days ago
-
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances8 days ago