Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India a global terrorist, pioneer of state terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday accused India of engaging in terrorist acts in countries like Canada and Pakistan, declaring New Delhi a classified global terrorist

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday accused India of engaging in terrorist acts in countries like Canada and Pakistan, declaring New Delhi a classified global terrorist.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with a foreign media house at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis.

Barrister Sultan said that India was posing itself as a "peace-loving" nation globally while concealing the atrocities committed against Kashmiris in illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir State.

He reiterated the need for the international community to acknowledge India's actions and their implications for regional and global peace.

President Chaudhry criticized India's actions following the Pahalgam incident, where India blamed Pakistan without evidence. He highlighted India's water aggression by abrogating the Indus Water Treaty and releasing water into the Jhelum River.

Additionally, India canceled visas for Kashmiri patients undergoing treatment in Indian hospitals, ordering them to return to Pakistan.

These actions, Chaudhry said, reflect Indian aggression and Hindutva ideology. The President emphasized that India's revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A marked the beginning of a severe era of atrocities and barbarity in occupied Kashmir. This move has led to the displacement of Kashmiris from their land and gross human rights violations, which are clear breaches of international law and United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

President Chaudhry urged friendly countries, including the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, to play a role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. He stressed that the international community should recognize the gravity of the situation and work towards establishing peace in the region.

APP/ahr/378