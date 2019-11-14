Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan calls on KP governor

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House and discussed present situation the Indian held valley and violation of human rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House and discussed present situation the Indian held valley and violation of human rights.

The governor while condemning Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris said that Indian government has crossed all the limits to subdue Kashmir people, adding that Pakistan would continue struggle all fronts to get independence for Kashmiris from India's illegal occupation.

President AJK Masood Khan appreciated role of Pakistan government in highlighting Kashmir issue at international forums.