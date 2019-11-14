UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Calls On KP Governor

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:34 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan calls on KP governor

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House and discussed present situation the Indian held valley and violation of human rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House and discussed present situation the Indian held valley and violation of human rights.

The governor while condemning Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris said that Indian government has crossed all the limits to subdue Kashmir people, adding that Pakistan would continue struggle all fronts to get independence for Kashmiris from India's illegal occupation.

President AJK Masood Khan appreciated role of Pakistan government in highlighting Kashmir issue at international forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Independence Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC ..

9 seconds ago

Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

19 minutes ago

MH17 probe releases new phone calls linking suspec ..

23 seconds ago

Faroe Islands to 'close' for a weekend to protect ..

25 seconds ago

City receives rain, weather turns cold in Multan

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.