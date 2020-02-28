Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan accuses big powers of ignoring Indian terrorism for vested economic interests

UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that ambassadors of peace have a great role to help stop fascism and ensure peace, development and prosperity in the world

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that ambassadors of peace have a great role to help stop fascism and ensure peace, development and prosperity in the world.

"About one million Indian troops indulging in fascism and state terrorism in occupied Kashmir have made the lives of the defenseless Kashmiri people miserable, but the world remains silent spectator to it," he regretted.

He was talking to a delegation of the Institute of International Peace Leaders (IIPL) which called on him at Jammu & Kashmir House in the Federal capital town under the leadership of the IIPL Chairman Mohammad Attaur Rehman and the Vice Chairperson Lady Mya Amarise, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement released to media late Thursday.

The delegation consisted of diplomats, media professionals, businesspersons, philanthropists, and economists from the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, including Mrs Sajida Nawab, Sitara Shaukat, Najma Shaheen, NoorJahan Asghar, Mohammad Amir Al-Shahab, Prof. Sarfraz Gujejo and Khadija Malik, it said.

The AJK president said that some powers were misusing the world order today, and while setting aside the norms of humanity and human rights, they are protecting their economic interests.

This is reflective from the situation currently prevailing in occupied Kashmir where India is enjoying free hand. The India using its economic relations with big powers, is abusing the human rights, he said adding that the international civil society and the peace-loving people of the world will have to step forward to stop these powers from double standards.

Commenting on the offer of mediation made by US President Donald Trump during his visit to India, Sardar Masood Khan said that such a process should be credible and take on board all the parties to the dispute that are Pakistan, India, United Nations and the Kashmiri people.

The mediatory efforts should not be an attempt to supplant the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, he asserted.

The state president said that unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control was causing colossal loss of life and property to the people of Azad Kashmir. He said that the people in the liberated territory were enjoying all civic liberties, and all kinds of human rights are being fully respected here.

Responding to a question, the AJK president said that one million Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates are currently living in the UK while more than ten Pakistani and Kashmiri origin MPs have been recently elected. All these people are hectically working for the Kashmir cause, and are also sending remittances to the country, he said while praising the expatriates.

He reiterated that we should maintain unity in our rank and file, further activate the expatriates, approach the Indian civil society, utilizing modern communication means, we should expose the Indian brutalities.

On this occasion, members of the delegation assured that they will work for the Kashmir cause, and will activate the governments and the people of their respective countries about the Kashmir cause.

APP / AHR.

