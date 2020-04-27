Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday called on Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik and discussed the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), Indian forces unprovoked aggression across the line of control (LoC) and victimisation of Muslims in the wake of coronavirus in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday called on Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik and discussed the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), Indian forces unprovoked aggression across the line of control (LoC) and victimisation of Muslims in the wake of coronavirus in India.

Both the leaders strongly condemned and rejected the India's new domicile law for occupied Kashmir and termed it another move to change the demography of IoK and convert Muslim majority into minority, said a press release.

They appealed the international community particularly the United Nations (UN) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take notice of PM Narendra Modi's unprecedented brutalities against Indian Muslims and oppressed Kashmiris.

In the meeting, both the leaders discussed in detail the ongoing situation in IoK where cruel curfew is imposed throughout the valley since August 5, 2019.

AJK president showed his deep concerns over India's new domicile law for the occupied Kashmir introduced about eight months after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the joint press conference after the meeting, Rehman Malik said the whole world was fighting against coronavirus pandemic and helping each other on humanitarian grounds but PM Narendra Modi had intensified brutalities not only against oppressed Kashmiris but also against Indian Muslims.

He said leaders and people across the world were extending compassion and helping hands to each other but the cruel Modi was killing innocent Kashmiris and Indian Muslims in the wake of coronavirus.

Both leaders appealed the UN secretary general to take notice of it as by all his such moves, PM Modi was violating the international laws.

They agreed that this policy of Indian PM whereby he was making demographic changes in IoK to reduce the Muslim majority into minority.

Addressing PM Narendra Modi, Rehman Malik said, "You (Mr Modi) have imposed curfew in IoK for the last more than seven months and nature has given you a surprise lockdown across the world and I hope you are feeling the touch of lockdown and I ask you to imagine the miseries of people of Kashmir".

AJK president Sardar Masood Khan said reports were coming from India that young Kashmiris were being targeted and killed under the clandestine cover of the coronavirus. "Some sixty young Kashmiris have been killed by Indian forces in last few weeks in the IoK", he added,At the end, both AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Rehman Malik demanded from the UN Security Council to immediately appoint a high powered UN Commission to visit IoK for the purpose of thorough investigation into the human rights violation by Indian forces.

They also appealed the Muslim Ummah and international community to immediately take note of this aggression and the steps taken by India to make demographic changes in IoK.