Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhry Felicitates Newly-elected SC Bar Association President

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry felicitates newly-elected SC Bar Association President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry felicitates Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate for being elected as president of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association

MIRPUR ( AJK) : , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry felicitates Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate for being elected as president of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association.

He expressed the optimism that Advocate Khan would play his much-needed role to ensure the rule of law and provision of speedy justice to people.

In a message of felicitations, AJK PM Haq also extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of the AJK Supreme Court Bar Association.

