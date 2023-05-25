UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condemns May 9 Attacks On Civil And Military Installations, Martyrs' Memorials

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns May 9 attacks on civil and military installations, martyrs' memorials

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while eulogizing the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, has condemned in strong terms the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs' memorials

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while eulogizing the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, has condemned in strong terms the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs' memorials.

In a special statement issued on Thursday on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, - ' Youm e Takreem Shuhda e Pakistan ', commemorated across the country including AJK on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that the Kashmiri nation was shocked and seriously concerned over these vicious attacks that left deep scars on the hearts and minds of conscious citizens.

Hailing the Pakistan army's significant contribution to protecting the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country, the PM said, "We sleep peacefully at our homes because of our army soldiers guarding our frontiers day in and day out".

He said that there was no graveyard in Azad Kashmir where the Pakistani flag is not hoisted on the grave of a martyr.

The PM said that a strong army was a guarantor of the country's security and the freedom of Kashmir.

Expressing complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, the PM said that the Kashmiri people stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army.

He also urged Kashmiris settled within and outside Azad Kashmir to show full solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Azad Jammu And Kashmir May

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Briefly Discussed Talks on US Debt C ..

McCarthy Says Briefly Discussed Talks on US Debt Ceiling With Former President T ..

13 minutes ago
 Pak Shaheens outplay Zimbabwe Select in 5th one da ..

Pak Shaheens outplay Zimbabwe Select in 5th one day

13 minutes ago
 Sanctions on Oil Transit Via Russia Would Be 'Apoc ..

Sanctions on Oil Transit Via Russia Would Be 'Apocalyptical' - Ambassador to US

13 minutes ago
 Aliyev Thanks Putin for Making Efforts to Normaliz ..

Aliyev Thanks Putin for Making Efforts to Normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

13 minutes ago
 Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved product ..

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved productive: Foreign Minister Bilawal ..

27 minutes ago
 Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half ..

Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half of Vietnamese Are Republicans ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.