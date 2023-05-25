Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns May 9 attacks on civil and military installations, martyrs' memorials

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while eulogizing the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, has condemned in strong terms the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs' memorials

In a special statement issued on Thursday on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, - ' Youm e Takreem Shuhda e Pakistan ', commemorated across the country including AJK on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that the Kashmiri nation was shocked and seriously concerned over these vicious attacks that left deep scars on the hearts and minds of conscious citizens.

Hailing the Pakistan army's significant contribution to protecting the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country, the PM said, "We sleep peacefully at our homes because of our army soldiers guarding our frontiers day in and day out".

He said that there was no graveyard in Azad Kashmir where the Pakistani flag is not hoisted on the grave of a martyr.

The PM said that a strong army was a guarantor of the country's security and the freedom of Kashmir.

Expressing complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, the PM said that the Kashmiri people stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army.

He also urged Kashmiris settled within and outside Azad Kashmir to show full solidarity with the Pakistan Army.