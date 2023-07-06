Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq orders State functionaries to remain alert, vigilant during monsoon rains

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed the related government functionaries to stay vigilant and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and their property during monsoon rains

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed the related government functionaries to stay vigilant and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and their property during monsoon rains.

While issuing directives to the commissioners of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Poonch on Thursday, the PM advised them to ensure coordinated security arrangements in their respective areas.

Prime Minister said that all arrangements should be made to ensure the safety and security of tourists who come to visit the region in huge numbers at the advent of the summer season.

He said that given the rush of tourists in Neelum and Poonch, special arrangements should be made to guide the visitors besides ensuring their safety.

He also said that the encroachments near the rainwater drains, sewerage lines, and other low-lying areas should be eliminated forthwith so that there was no loss of life.

He said that an effective public awareness campaign should be launched whereby the masses could be informed about the dangers of monsoon rains.

He further said that the information department should utilize all its available resources to inform people that they should not go near the rivers and canals during monsoon days.

While the highways department should be put on high alert in this regard and arrangements should be made to open the roads immediately in case of landslides at any place.

He said that the Prime Minister's Office should be kept abreast of the security arrangements being made in this regard.

ADMA should also remain alert and fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency situation, he added.