Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Urges World To Take Stringent Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday emphasized upon the international human rights organizations to take stringent notice of the atrocities committed by the Indian occupational forces on civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

In a statement, the PM, while voicing his grave concern over the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Indian forces have crossed all limits of barbarism and savagery in Kashmir.

The Indian government, he said, had trampled the Kashmiris' fundamental human rights of Kashmiris under the jackboots. He, however, maintained that despite its policy of oppression and suppression, India could not break the Kashmiris' spirit and their political will to achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

While urging the international community to come up with a solid plan of action to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, the PM said it was high time that the global community should influence the government of India to fulfill the promises and commitments its leaders have made vis a vis the settlement of the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

He said that it was the Prime Minister of India who took the issue of Kashmir to the United Nations. He said that it was quite unfortunate that India has not only backtracked from its commitments but also violated the UNSC resolutions that call for holding a referendum in Kashmir.He said that Kashmiris have associated their future with Pakistan.He said that accession to Pakistan was the Kashmiris' ultimate objective, for which they have been struggling at all levels with absolute determination and dedication.

The PM hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people during the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination. He expressed optimism that the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir would soon come to fruition.

