Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condoles Demise Of Pervaiz Shoukat And Raza Naqvi's Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:12 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of well-known journalist Parvez Shoukat and former Kashmir Council member Syed Ghulam Raza Naqvi's mother.
According to an AJK Government statement, the AJK premier prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses with fortitude.
The AJK PM praised the services of late journalist Pervez Shoukat for his selfless contributions to the media.
