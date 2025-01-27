Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Takes Notice Of Firing Incident On Latif Akbar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firing incident on Latif Akbar

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday took notice of the firing incident on AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar's convoy, and directed the authorities concerned to take swift and stern action against the attackers, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday took notice of the firing incident on AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar's convoy, and directed the authorities concerned to take swift and stern action against the attackers, it was officially said.

The AJK PM strongly condemned the reported abortive life attempt followed by the gun attack on Akbar near the state metropolis the other day, according to official sources.

The AJK PM sought an immediate report about the firing incident from the AJK Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of the State.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Hub to become vital commercial center due to atten ..

Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..

2 minutes ago
 Task Force for Housing sector development holds se ..

Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting

2 minutes ago
 MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESC ..

MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..

2 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on ..

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

2 minutes ago
 ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

21 minutes ago
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

36 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

11 minutes ago
 Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir