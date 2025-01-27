- Home
- Kashmir
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firing incident on Latif ..
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Takes Notice Of Firing Incident On Latif Akbar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday took notice of the firing incident on AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar's convoy, and directed the authorities concerned to take swift and stern action against the attackers, it was officially said.
The AJK PM strongly condemned the reported abortive life attempt followed by the gun attack on Akbar near the state metropolis the other day, according to official sources.
The AJK PM sought an immediate report about the firing incident from the AJK Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of the State.
APP/ahr/378
