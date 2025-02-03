Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses need for working together to bring change in state, society

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday stressed the need for working together to bring a positive change in the state and the society

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday stressed the need for working together to bring a positive change in the state and the society.

He expressed these views during a visit to District Headquarters Hospital Athmuqam in Neelum Valley District.

The Prime Minister inquired about the medical facilities provided to patients at the health facility in the remote Neelum Valley district.

The PM was accompanied by Government Ministers including Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Secretary AJK Health Services Department Brigadier Muhammad Farid Khan, Director General AJK Health Services Dr. Farooq Noor and others.

On this occasion, the Secretary of Health, Brigadier Muhammad Farid Khan, gave a detailed briefing to the PM on departmental rules, duties of doctors, and other related matters. The PM directed the authorities concerned to immediately dismiss absent and non-working doctors in the district.

The prime minister also implemented directives regarding the contract appointments against the vacant posts of doctors in the DHQ Hospital Athmuqam.

After receiving a briefing from the MS on doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff posted in the hospital, the PM expressed his anguish over the attachment of doctors who were getting salaries from the DHQ and directed to impose a ban on the appointment of doctors from the health department and issued orders to immediately send the doctors to their original place of deployment.

The PM further said that the doctors who were drawing salaries from hospitals in Neelum Valley would work there. The PM also approved an increase in the petrol budget for DHQ Hospital Athmaqam from Rs 690,000 to Rs 1 million and also assured the provision of medical ambulances.

The prime minister also issued directives for the preparation of a feasibility study for the establishment of an operative smart ICU at DHQ Hospital Athmuqam. He also issued orders for the provision of hard-area allowances to local doctors posted on contract and doctors working in THQ-Kel and four-by-four ambulances for the THQ-Kel. During his visit to DHQ

Hospital Athmuqam, the PM administered polio drops to children as well.

He issued orders for an on-the-spot inquiry on the complaint regarding the supply of medicines. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir listened to MNCH employees' problems and assured them of his all-out support to resolve their issues. He said that the government's job was to provide resources.

