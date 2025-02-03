- Home
- Kashmir
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses need for working together to br ..
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Stresses Need For Working Together To Bring Change In State, Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday stressed the need for working together to bring a positive change in the state and the society
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday stressed the need for working together to bring a positive change in the state and the society.
He expressed these views during a visit to District Headquarters Hospital Athmuqam in Neelum Valley District.
The Prime Minister inquired about the medical facilities provided to patients at the health facility in the remote Neelum Valley district.
The PM was accompanied by Government Ministers including Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Secretary AJK Health Services Department Brigadier Muhammad Farid Khan, Director General AJK Health Services Dr. Farooq Noor and others.
On this occasion, the Secretary of Health, Brigadier Muhammad Farid Khan, gave a detailed briefing to the PM on departmental rules, duties of doctors, and other related matters. The PM directed the authorities concerned to immediately dismiss absent and non-working doctors in the district.
The prime minister also implemented directives regarding the contract appointments against the vacant posts of doctors in the DHQ Hospital Athmuqam.
After receiving a briefing from the MS on doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff posted in the hospital, the PM expressed his anguish over the attachment of doctors who were getting salaries from the DHQ and directed to impose a ban on the appointment of doctors from the health department and issued orders to immediately send the doctors to their original place of deployment.
The PM further said that the doctors who were drawing salaries from hospitals in Neelum Valley would work there. The PM also approved an increase in the petrol budget for DHQ Hospital Athmaqam from Rs 690,000 to Rs 1 million and also assured the provision of medical ambulances.
The prime minister also issued directives for the preparation of a feasibility study for the establishment of an operative smart ICU at DHQ Hospital Athmuqam. He also issued orders for the provision of hard-area allowances to local doctors posted on contract and doctors working in THQ-Kel and four-by-four ambulances for the THQ-Kel. During his visit to DHQ
Hospital Athmuqam, the PM administered polio drops to children as well.
He issued orders for an on-the-spot inquiry on the complaint regarding the supply of medicines. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir listened to MNCH employees' problems and assured them of his all-out support to resolve their issues. He said that the government's job was to provide resources.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques
German Winter Market-2025 event held
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion
Inflation rate rises in Austria
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses need for working together to br ..1 minute ago
-
AJK people stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in IIOJ&K; Haq39 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq directs early completion of Jagran power project2 hours ago
-
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan4 days ago
-
AJK gears up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal, fervor4 days ago
-
Citizens welfare top priority of AJK administration: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry ..5 days ago
-
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the State: Barrister Sul ..7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firing incident on Latif ..7 days ago
-
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention11 days ago
-
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged communities11 days ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'11 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division development schemes get boost11 days ago