Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:53 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan for use of all possible resources to control dengue virus

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday directed the State Health Department to utilize all available resources to control dengue virus and to stay on high alert

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday directed the State Health Department to utilize all available resources to control dengue virus and to stay on high alert.

He also directed the concerned state functionaries to extend all possible cooperation and assistance to the AJK Health Department to control the spread of dengue virus in the state.

The prime minister directed the health department to submit daily situation report of dengue patients to the Prime Minister Secretariat besides the details of treatment facilities and medication being provided to the affected patients. It was also directed to the department to apprise about the preventive and eradication measures taken in this regard on daily basis.

Raja Farooq Haider directed that dengue patients visiting the state run hospitals from different adjoining areas of Pakistan should also be provided complete treatment facilities.

He directed the authorities concerned to start anti-dengue spray both in the dengue-affected areas and those areas feared to be affected by the virus.

The prime minister further directed for public awareness on the dengue prevention and control.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Monday left for Lahore on a day-long state visit. He will attend a conference on Kashmir as a chief guest in Punjab University on Tuesday, Sept 24.

