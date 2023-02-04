UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Attends Apex Committee Meeting In Peshawar:

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, attended an important meeting of the apex committee in Peshawar on Friday chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif that was attended by all stakeholders, police, rangers, and senior officers of sensitive institutions, says a handout issued by AJK Government late Friday

The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, earlier paid homage to the victims, who embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in a mosque at Peshawar Police lines recently.

Terming it a dastardly incident, the AJK PM said that those who take the lives of innocent people were enemies of Islam and humanity.

He said that terrorists could not weaken the morale of the peace-loving people of Pakistan with such cowardly attacks.

"Pakistan army, police, and other law enforcement agencies have made great sacrifices to root out terrorism from the country", he said.

The AJK PM, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, said, "At this time of immense grief our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack".

The AJK PM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The AJK PM was accompanied by AJK Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Special Assistant Raja Sibel, Additional PSO Rana Younis and others.

