ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday urged the international media, Pakistan's missions abroad, and Kashmiri diaspora to use all available resources for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister were trying their best efforts to raise the voice of Kashmiri people around the world, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Pakistan was one of the greatest nation and powerful country in the world and there was dire need to apprise the international community about the significance of this region, he said.

The world powers could not ignore Pakistan, the AJK PM stated.

He also urged the high ups dealing the affairs of all parts of the Pakistani state, to involve the main stakeholders and the representatives of AJK besides leaders of IOK, so that comprehensive formula could be adopted to coerce the world leaders to implement the United Nations Security Council resolution for providing the legitimate rights to Kashmiri people.

He said that Indian rulers could not suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people with brutal force.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Gillani, speaking in a news channel programe, said that India had created war hysteria along the line of control (LoC), so that the attention of the world community could be diverted from the real issues including the decades long matter of Kashmiri people fighting for their rights from Indian Occupied forces.