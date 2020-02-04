UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Urges Int'l Media, Pak Missions, Diaspora To Use All Resources For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister urges Int'l media, Pak missions, diaspora to use all resources for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday urged the international media, Pakistan's missions abroad, and Kashmiri diaspora to use all available resources for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday urged the international media, Pakistan's missions abroad, and Kashmiri diaspora to use all available resources for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister were trying their best efforts to raise the voice of Kashmiri people around the world, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Pakistan was one of the greatest nation and powerful country in the world and there was dire need to apprise the international community about the significance of this region, he said.

The world powers could not ignore Pakistan, the AJK PM stated.

He also urged the high ups dealing the affairs of all parts of the Pakistani state, to involve the main stakeholders and the representatives of AJK besides leaders of IOK, so that comprehensive formula could be adopted to coerce the world leaders to implement the United Nations Security Council resolution for providing the legitimate rights to Kashmiri people.

He said that Indian rulers could not suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people with brutal force.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Gillani, speaking in a news channel programe, said that India had created war hysteria along the line of control (LoC), so that the attention of the world community could be diverted from the real issues including the decades long matter of Kashmiri people fighting for their rights from Indian Occupied forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Line Of Control Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Over 340 companies,11,000 brands from Japan regist ..

6 minutes ago

Free Zones play vital role in achieving the output ..

21 minutes ago

Free Zones play vital role in achieving the output ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.