Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) Tables Various Proposals Before CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various proposals before CJP

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) called on the the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi in Islamabad and discussed exchange of fostering cooperation between the superior judiciary of AJK and Pakistan, besides other key legal and administrative matters

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) called on the the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi in Islamabad and discussed exchange of fostering cooperation between the superior judiciary of AJK and Pakistan, besides other key legal and administrative matters.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday by AJK SCBA, the delegation apprised following proposed matters highlighted their significance to encourage the exchange of bilateral cooperation between the superior courts of Pakistan and AJK.

Effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Supreme Courts of AJK and Pakistan.

Ensuring representation of AJK’s Chief Justice in the National Judicial Policy Committee.

Implementation of the 2% quota allocated for AJK citizens in federal judicial institutions and the organization of specialized training programs for lawyers and judicial officers.

Addressing compensation issues for the affected communities of the Mangla Dam by engaging the federal government.

Providing free access to Pakistan’s Supreme Court online resources for AJK lawyers and judges.

The AJK SCBA on this occasion announced to host a judicial conference in AJK inviting the Chief Justice of Pakistan as the chief guest in the conference to be aimed at to deliberate on the legal dimensions of the Kashmir issue and related policy matters, according to the PR.

"The Chief Justice of Pakistan appreciated the points raised by the delegation and assured immediate action on matters within the judiciary's purview. He committed to ensuring AJK Supreme Court’s representation in the National Judicial Policy Committee as per the 2013 MoU and confirmed his participation in the judicial conference", the PR said.

"Moreover, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for professional training for lawyers, directing the provision of modern training facilities and free access to online legal resources to enhance their skills. He also approved representation for AJK lawyers under the Supreme Court Clerkship Program and underscored the importance of involving lawyers in decision-making forums to ensure the effective implementation of policy decisions for improving the justice system", the AJK SCBA PR concluded.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Exchange Lawyers Dam Superior Azad Jammu And Kashmir Afridi Government

Recent Stories

UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis ..

UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan

3 minutes ago
 Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with ..

Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect

3 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Kha ..

Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif

4 minutes ago
 Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hos ..

Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza

48 minutes ago
 EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaija ..

EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

7 minutes ago
 Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake ..

Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma

1 minute ago
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy t ..

Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change

1 minute ago
 Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two

Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two

1 minute ago
 A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

2 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Associati ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various p ..

1 minute ago
 FIA arrest two suspects involved in human traffick ..

FIA arrest two suspects involved in human trafficking

1 minute ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir