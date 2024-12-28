- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) Tables Various Proposals Before CJP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) called on the the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi in Islamabad and discussed exchange of fostering cooperation between the superior judiciary of AJK and Pakistan, besides other key legal and administrative matters
MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) called on the the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi in Islamabad and discussed exchange of fostering cooperation between the superior judiciary of AJK and Pakistan, besides other key legal and administrative matters.
According to a press release issued here on Saturday by AJK SCBA, the delegation apprised following proposed matters highlighted their significance to encourage the exchange of bilateral cooperation between the superior courts of Pakistan and AJK.
Effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Supreme Courts of AJK and Pakistan.
Ensuring representation of AJK’s Chief Justice in the National Judicial Policy Committee.
Implementation of the 2% quota allocated for AJK citizens in federal judicial institutions and the organization of specialized training programs for lawyers and judicial officers.
Addressing compensation issues for the affected communities of the Mangla Dam by engaging the federal government.
Providing free access to Pakistan’s Supreme Court online resources for AJK lawyers and judges.
The AJK SCBA on this occasion announced to host a judicial conference in AJK inviting the Chief Justice of Pakistan as the chief guest in the conference to be aimed at to deliberate on the legal dimensions of the Kashmir issue and related policy matters, according to the PR.
"The Chief Justice of Pakistan appreciated the points raised by the delegation and assured immediate action on matters within the judiciary's purview. He committed to ensuring AJK Supreme Court’s representation in the National Judicial Policy Committee as per the 2013 MoU and confirmed his participation in the judicial conference", the PR said.
"Moreover, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for professional training for lawyers, directing the provision of modern training facilities and free access to online legal resources to enhance their skills. He also approved representation for AJK lawyers under the Supreme Court Clerkship Program and underscored the importance of involving lawyers in decision-making forums to ensure the effective implementation of policy decisions for improving the justice system", the AJK SCBA PR concluded.
