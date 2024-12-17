Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir(AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Remembers Kashmiri Leader Ghulam Abbas, Defender Of Two-nation Theory In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq remembers Kashmiri leader Ghulam Abbas, defender of two-nation theory in Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Raees Ul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a strong proponent and defender of the two-nation theory and ideology of Pakistan in Kashmir

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Raees Ul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a strong proponent and defender of the two-nation theory and ideology of Pakistan in Kashmir.

In his message issued on Tuesday on the eve of Rais-ul-Ahrar’s death anniversary, that to be being observed on Wednesday- December 18, the AJK premier said that the departed leader was a staunch Pakistani who had devoted his entire life to the freedom of AJK.

"Raees ul Ahrar was a strong advocate of accession to Pakistan and a guardian of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims", the PM said adding that the deceased leader was counted among the trusted companions of Quaid-e-Azam.

Terming Rais-ul-Ahrar as a man of honesty and integrity, the PM said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas guided the Muslims of Kashmir in the right direction.

Paying tribute to the late Kashmiri leader, for his indomitable role in the freedom struggle, the PM said, he would be remembered always for his selfless services and sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom.

He said that Quaid Millat fought against the ideology of Congress and Sheikh Abdullah with great wisdom and courage.

The PM said that Ghulam Abbas also played an active role in the settlement of Kashmiri refugees in Pakistan.

The prime minister Haq said that the day was not far away when the deceased leader's dream of a free Kashmir and his mission of Takmeel e Pakistan would be accomplished.

