Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welfare of humanity

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday emphasized that the welfare of humanity is the top priority of his government.

He made this statement during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a mosque, organized by the NFO Rahmat Islamic Trust Center, held in the state capital.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of serving mankind and promoting goodness, as taught by religion.

He stated, "We must move forward positively in line with the principles passed down by our elders," asserting that honouring the legacy of past leaders is crucial for success.

PM also announced plans to enhance the beauty of Muzaffarabad, mentioning a new sewage system project with an investment of Rs 360 million.

He said that merit-based appointments are being made through the National Testing Service (NTS) and the Public Service Commission which he believes have restored the youth's confidence in the system.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Sardar Rehmatullah for his significant contributions to politics and society. Other government officials including Mian Abdul Waheed and Sardar Javed Ayub Khan, also spoke, remembering Sardar Rehmatullah’s lifelong dedication to serving marginalized communities.

