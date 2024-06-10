Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Vows To Use Tax Money For People's Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Monday pledged to use tax money to improve the lives of the common man.

Speaking at a reception in Dheerkot, the AJK PM said his government's goal is to provide good governance and ensure that tax money would be spent on people's welfare.

The government has made significant progress, turning a 16 billion rupee loss into a 32 billion rupee profit.

A significant portion of 19 billion rupee, had been utilized for road development without any corruption.

The AJK PM emphasized the need to end politics based on caste, class and tribe.

He expressed hope that development works will be expedited soon, stressing the importance of tolerance, wisdom and strong institutions.

The government had collected an amount of 11 crore rupee taxes annually and the AJK PM warned that failing to fulfill the state responsibilities would be a sheer violation.

He advocated for peaceful resolution of all genuine issues. He was of the opinion that protest is not the solution of any problem. The AJK PM reiterated his belief in the slogan "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and urged an end to civil war.

The event was also attended by various government ministers.

