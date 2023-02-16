UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Inaugurates 'Women And Children Park'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 11:23 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry inaugurated a state-of-the-art Women and Children Park at Hall Road, here, established by the city municipal corporation with the collaboration of the world-fame Muslim Hands NGO, to provide a recreation environment.

Representatives of the Muslim Hands International, including Regional Chief Muhammad Suleman, and officials of the Mirpur Municipal Corporation, on this occasion, apprised the AJK President of the salient features of the grand park project � to be developed with due facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President said that it was the responsibility of the government to make this world fame lake view city more beautiful and provide facilities, according to international standards.

"There is an immediate need to totally remove the encroachments from this scenic city to provide beautiful, clean, and recreational facilities to the citizens," he emphasized.

