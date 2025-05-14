Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Praises KORT For Humanitarian Work

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for humanitarian work

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday lauded Mirpur AJK-based Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), South Asia's largest rehabilitation and educational center for orphans and shelterless children, for its significant contribution to the humanitarian

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday lauded Mirpur AJK-based Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), South Asia's largest rehabilitation and educational center for orphans and shelterless children, for its significant contribution to the humanitarian.

Barrister Sultan was talking to Founder and Chairman of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis. 

The AJK President continued that the KORT has become our identity all over the world. He assured the KORT chairman of his all-out support and cooperation in furthering the noble cause of rehabilitation of the sick humanity belonging to the poor and downtrodden class.

On this occasion, KORT Chairman Chaudhry Akhter applauded the president's significant contribution in promoting the Kashmir issue at the global level and his role in the development of the state.

The KORT chairman also briefed the president on the ongoing social welfare projects underway in different areas within and outside Azad Kashmir.  Chaudhry Akhtar, on the occasion, extended an invitation to the President to visit various projects of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (Court), which he delightfully accepted. 

Meanwhile, the President expressed his heartfelt condolences to the KORT Chairman on the death of his wife and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional ..

Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: ..

Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engageme ..

Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah

9 minutes ago
 PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak

PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak

9 minutes ago
 First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan thi ..

First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert

9 minutes ago
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi off ..

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry ..

9 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

16 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

38 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

38 minutes ago
 Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grass ..

Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..

23 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir