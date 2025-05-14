Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for humanitarian work

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday lauded Mirpur AJK-based Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), South Asia's largest rehabilitation and educational center for orphans and shelterless children, for its significant contribution to the humanitarian

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday lauded Mirpur AJK-based Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), South Asia's largest rehabilitation and educational center for orphans and shelterless children, for its significant contribution to the humanitarian.

Barrister Sultan was talking to Founder and Chairman of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

The AJK President continued that the KORT has become our identity all over the world. He assured the KORT chairman of his all-out support and cooperation in furthering the noble cause of rehabilitation of the sick humanity belonging to the poor and downtrodden class.

On this occasion, KORT Chairman Chaudhry Akhter applauded the president's significant contribution in promoting the Kashmir issue at the global level and his role in the development of the state.

The KORT chairman also briefed the president on the ongoing social welfare projects underway in different areas within and outside Azad Kashmir. Chaudhry Akhtar, on the occasion, extended an invitation to the President to visit various projects of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (Court), which he delightfully accepted.

Meanwhile, the President expressed his heartfelt condolences to the KORT Chairman on the death of his wife and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

APP/ahr/378