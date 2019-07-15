UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives Due To Cloud-burst-led Flash-flooding In Leswa Village Of Neelam Valley

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to cloud-burst-led flash-flooding in Leswa village of Neelam valley

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed deep concern and grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to a flash-flood caused by a cloud-burst in the area of Leswa, Neelum District

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed deep concern and grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to a flash-flood caused by a cloud-burst in the area of Leswa, Neelum District.

22 people are feared to have been buried alive or swept away in the flash flood that had hit Leswa and the adjoining bypass road. Besides, around 200 houses, 20 shops and 03 mosques have also been damaged due to this unexpected natural calamity.

The president expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and sympathized with the people of the locality.

He said in a message of condolence, issued on Monday, that immediate rescue and relief operations were underway to help recover the persons and also provide medical assistance to the injured.

On ground rescue and relief operations headed by the Deputy Commissioner Neelum are underway in which teams from the State Disaster Management Authority and AJK-Red Crescent have been mobilized to assist the local administration.

The District Administration is also working closely with teams of the Pakistan army who have been sent to assist in rescue operations.

The president is in direct coordination with the AJK Chief Secretary and the Inspector General AJK Police, both of whom are directly overseeing the rescue and relief operations.

The president has urged them to ensure the best medical assistance to the affectees and guarantee evacuation and rescue operations continue unhindered.

He was informed that relief camps providing food and medical aid have been set up on emergency basis and the staff concerned has been directed to provide urgent relief to the local people and also the tourists affected by this tragic incident.

