MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed his government's commitment to fully implementing the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council.

The pledge was made during a farewell meeting of the council, chaired by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, in the AJK State's metropolis. During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the council's significant contribution to promoting religious pluralism and interfaith harmony in the state.

He also assured the council of priority support in terms of office space, staffing, and funding to ensure its continued effectiveness.

Azad Kashmir holds the distinction of being the first region in the Islamic world, after Saudi Arabia, to implement Islamic penal laws, he added.

The meeting condemned the ongoing atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unprovoked firing on the Line of Control by Indian forces, and the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan.

The meeting also paid tribute to the sacrifices offered by the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating the Fitnat al-Khawarij. Special prayers were made for the country's peace, prosperity, and stability, as well as for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

