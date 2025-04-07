Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Pledges To Implement Islamic Ideological Council's Recommendations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:56 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to implement Islamic ideological council's recommendations

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed his government's commitment to fully implementing the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed his government's commitment to fully implementing the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council.

The pledge was made during a farewell meeting of the council, chaired by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, in the AJK State's metropolis. During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the council's significant contribution to promoting religious pluralism and interfaith harmony in the state.

He also assured the council of priority support in terms of office space, staffing, and funding to ensure its continued effectiveness.

Azad Kashmir holds the distinction of being the first region in the Islamic world, after Saudi Arabia, to implement Islamic penal laws, he added.

The meeting condemned the ongoing atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unprovoked firing on the Line of Control by Indian forces, and the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan.

The meeting also paid tribute to the sacrifices offered by the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating the Fitnat al-Khawarij. Special prayers were made for the country's peace, prosperity, and stability, as well as for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

47 seconds ago
 What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their ..

What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

9 minutes ago
 AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus o ..

AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..

4 minutes ago
 Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

4 minutes ago
 Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber P ..

Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..

4 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

31 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..

4 minutes ago
 Transport Authority takes action against transport ..

Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares

12 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second ..

Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..

12 minutes ago
 NPC women cricket team defends title by securing v ..

NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA

12 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition ..

Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir