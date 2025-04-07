- Home
- Kashmir
- Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to implement Islamic ideolog ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Pledges To Implement Islamic Ideological Council's Recommendations
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:56 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed his government's commitment to fully implementing the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed his government's commitment to fully implementing the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council.
The pledge was made during a farewell meeting of the council, chaired by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, in the AJK State's metropolis. During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the council's significant contribution to promoting religious pluralism and interfaith harmony in the state.
He also assured the council of priority support in terms of office space, staffing, and funding to ensure its continued effectiveness.
Azad Kashmir holds the distinction of being the first region in the Islamic world, after Saudi Arabia, to implement Islamic penal laws, he added.
The meeting condemned the ongoing atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unprovoked firing on the Line of Control by Indian forces, and the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan.
The meeting also paid tribute to the sacrifices offered by the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating the Fitnat al-Khawarij. Special prayers were made for the country's peace, prosperity, and stability, as well as for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank status4 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to implement Islamic ideolog ..4 minutes ago
-
AJK to have its Rangers Force soon: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul H ..3 days ago
-
AJK observed ZAB’s 46th death anniversary with full solemnity and reverence3 days ago
-
Hajj pilgrims to undergo training session on April 21 in AJK3 days ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Khas traffic accident4 days ago
-
Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK were ordered to be sea ..12 days ago
-
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr13 days ago
-
President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expresses sorrow over d ..13 days ago
-
Indian forces during house raids harass Hurriyat leaders’ families in IIOJK14 days ago
-
India an oppressor, terrorist in the region: AJK Energy minister18 days ago
-
Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 needy patients in AJK19 days ago