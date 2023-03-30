UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister AzSardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Felicitates Newly Elected NPC Office Bearers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister AzSardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan felicitates newly elected NPC office bearers

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister AzSardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Thursday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to all the office bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad

MIRPIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister AzSardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Thursday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to all the office bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

In a message of felicitations to the club's newly elected President Anwar Raza and Secretary General Khalil Ahmed Raja, the prime minister expressed the hope that the NPC members would use all their abilities to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and freedom of expression in the country.

Referring to the NPC's valuable services in promoting civil liberties in the country, the PM expressed optimism that the newly elected members of the prestigious body would use print, electronic and social media platforms to raise their voice in support of the Kashmiris who were fighting against the Indian occupation forces in the held Kashmir.

