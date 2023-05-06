Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasis for 100 % utilization of development funds

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while stressing the need for timely completion of ongoing projects, has directed the Department of Local Government and Rural Development authorities to ensure 100% utilization of development funds

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while stressing the need for timely completion of ongoing projects, has directed the Department of Local Government and Rural Development authorities to ensure 100% utilization of development funds.

The AJK Prime Minister said this while speaking at a meeting of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development on Saturday.

He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available and incoming funds in a timely manner, saying that focus should be placed on the completion of projects that benefit ordinary citizens.

He also directed that the district officers should remain at their respective stations and work diligently.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of the premier was attended by Secretary Development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri, Secretary Planning and Development Idris Abbasi, Director General Shabir Abbasi, Chief (Rural Development) Department of Planning and Development Syed Abrar Haider Gurdizi, Chief (Planning and Monitoring Local Government and Rural Development) Khawaja Muhammad Masood and others.

Whereas, Most Senior Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

During the meeting, the issues relating to the spending of the annual development fund were also discussed, threadbare. On the occasion, the Secretary of Local Government and rural development briefed the Prime Minister on the annual development program (ADP) and the prevailing procedure for the creation, inclusion and approval of terms in the ADP.