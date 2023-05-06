UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Emphasis For 100 % Utilization Of Development Funds

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasis for 100 % utilization of development funds

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while stressing the need for timely completion of ongoing projects, has directed the Department of Local Government and Rural Development authorities to ensure 100% utilization of development funds

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while stressing the need for timely completion of ongoing projects, has directed the Department of Local Government and Rural Development authorities to ensure 100% utilization of development funds.

The AJK Prime Minister said this while speaking at a meeting of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development on Saturday.

He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available and incoming funds in a timely manner, saying that focus should be placed on the completion of projects that benefit ordinary citizens.

He also directed that the district officers should remain at their respective stations and work diligently.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of the premier was attended by Secretary Development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri, Secretary Planning and Development Idris Abbasi, Director General Shabir Abbasi, Chief (Rural Development) Department of Planning and Development Syed Abrar Haider Gurdizi, Chief (Planning and Monitoring Local Government and Rural Development) Khawaja Muhammad Masood and others.

Whereas, Most Senior Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

During the meeting, the issues relating to the spending of the annual development fund were also discussed, threadbare. On the occasion, the Secretary of Local Government and rural development briefed the Prime Minister on the annual development program (ADP) and the prevailing procedure for the creation, inclusion and approval of terms in the ADP.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Government

Recent Stories

Monetary dispute claims life

Monetary dispute claims life

1 second ago
 Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

3 seconds ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council successfully confronts ..

UAE Cyber Security Council successfully confronts all cyber attacks targeting co ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Rwa ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Rwanda over floods victims

1 hour ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi and Crew-6 team successfully compl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi and Crew-6 team successfully complete Dragon endeavour relocatio ..

1 hour ago
 By-elections in 38 UCs, general member wards on Ma ..

By-elections in 38 UCs, general member wards on May 07

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.