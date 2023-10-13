While appreciating the OIC's continued support for the Kashmiris' just struggle, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that given the precarious situation in the restive region there was an urgent need that the member states of the organization (OIC) should come forward in a big way to help resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions

MIRPUR ( AJK): Oct 13 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) While appreciating the OIC's continued support for the Kashmiris' just struggle, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that given the precarious situation in the restive region there was an urgent need that the member states of the organization (OIC) should come forward in a big way to help resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The PM Haq made these assertions while talking to OIC's special envoy on Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M. Al-Dobeay, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday.

Terming the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and violence in the region, the AJK premier said that the Muslim body, which has stood by the Kashmiris through every thick and thin, should use its political and diplomatic clout to seek an early settlement of the lingering dispute.

The PM said that the Muslim body's consistent support of the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle has been a source of great strength for the people of Kashmir.

Praising the OIC for adopting a bold stance on the issue of Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the PM said that the Muslim body should galvanize world support in favor of the Kashmiri people and mount pressure on India to reverse the unilateral steps it had taken on Kashmir on and after 5th August 2019.

The Prime Minister said that the time had come that the OIC countries should review their economic relations with India.

He said that it was incumbent upon the international community, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to play its due role to stop the ongoing Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in line with the United Nations resolutions.

On this occasion, Ambassador Yousef M. Al-Dobeay, the special representative of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) while reiterating the OIC's principled stance on the issue of Kashmir said that the OIC strongly supports the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and would continue to support Kashmiris in the future.

Ambassador Hasan Ali Hasan, Director of Legal Affairs of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, Bilal Akram Shah, Rida Zahra, Biruddin Gamaruddin, and government ministers including Chaudhry Qasim Majeed and Chaudhry Yasir Sultan were present at the meeting.