Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condoles Sad Demise Of  journalist Imtiaz Awan's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles sad demise of  journalist Imtiaz Awan's mother

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Muzafarabad-based Aaj News correspondent Imtiaz Awan's mother

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Muzafarabad-based Aaj news correspondent Imtiaz Awan's mother.

In his condolence message to Imtiaz, Bureau Chief of the News Channel on Thursday,  the AJK Premier, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. 

APP/ahr/378

