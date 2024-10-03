Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar Ul Haq Calls For Media's More Vibrant Role To Expose Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more vibrant role to expose Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has stressed the need for the media's vibrant role in promoting the Kashmir cause and exposing Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state at the national and international front

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has stressed the need for the media's vibrant role in promoting the Kashmir cause and exposing Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state at the national and international front. 

Prime Minister Haq expressed these views while speaking at an oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the All Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that promoting and protecting the ideology of Pakistan was his first and foremost priority.

The government, he said, won't allow anyone whosoever to jeopardize the constitutional system of the state. Commenting on the Jammu and Kashmir People's Action Committee's role, the PM said that if the leadership of the Action Committee was so impatient to protect the rights of the people, then they should form a political party.

Reiterating his commitment to serve the masses, the PM said that his mission to serve the people of the state would continue despite all odds.

The prime minister said that establishing a merit-based system, supremacy of rule and law, and rooting the rot out of the system was the incumbent government's top priority.

He said that recruitments in the public sector were being made on merit through PSC and NTS, and there was no complaint of any sort, anywhere. "Work to complete the remaining part of the Rathoa Haryam Bridge project has been started,"  the PM said, adding that the government had brought dead projects like the Jagran Hydel Power Project back to life.

Anwaar said that the present government has launched an initiative to enroll out-of-school children with the cooperation of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Qatar Foundation.

The prime minister, on the occasion, announced Rs 2 million in financial relief for the AKNS. He assured the media organizations that measures would be taken to pay the arrears of newspapers on a priority basis.

The event was attended by several of the AJK government ministers, besides a large number of journalists and various other dignitaries.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Prime Minister Bank Qatar Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event All Government Top Merit Packaging Limited Million NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top prior ..

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top priority; SSP Traffic

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO sum ..

Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO summit

2 minutes ago
 Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

2 minutes ago
 Mexican president vows justice after army kills si ..

Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants

35 minutes ago
 Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up ..

Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31

34 minutes ago
 Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans i ..

Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September

34 minutes ago
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country

Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country

35 minutes ago
 DC directs action against increase of essential co ..

DC directs action against increase of essential commodities

35 minutes ago
 Secretary P&D lauds development activities under S ..

Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP

35 minutes ago
 District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

50 minutes ago
 Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

50 minutes ago
 AC visits Loralai public library

AC visits Loralai public library

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir