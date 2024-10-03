- Home
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar Ul Haq Calls For Media's More Vibrant Role To Expose Indian Atrocities In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 11:28 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has stressed the need for the media's vibrant role in promoting the Kashmir cause and exposing Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state at the national and international front.
Prime Minister Haq expressed these views while speaking at an oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the All Kashmir Newspapers Society (AKNS) at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that promoting and protecting the ideology of Pakistan was his first and foremost priority.
The government, he said, won't allow anyone whosoever to jeopardize the constitutional system of the state. Commenting on the Jammu and Kashmir People's Action Committee's role, the PM said that if the leadership of the Action Committee was so impatient to protect the rights of the people, then they should form a political party.
Reiterating his commitment to serve the masses, the PM said that his mission to serve the people of the state would continue despite all odds.
The prime minister said that establishing a merit-based system, supremacy of rule and law, and rooting the rot out of the system was the incumbent government's top priority.
He said that recruitments in the public sector were being made on merit through PSC and NTS, and there was no complaint of any sort, anywhere. "Work to complete the remaining part of the Rathoa Haryam Bridge project has been started," the PM said, adding that the government had brought dead projects like the Jagran Hydel Power Project back to life.
Anwaar said that the present government has launched an initiative to enroll out-of-school children with the cooperation of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Qatar Foundation.
The prime minister, on the occasion, announced Rs 2 million in financial relief for the AKNS. He assured the media organizations that measures would be taken to pay the arrears of newspapers on a priority basis.
The event was attended by several of the AJK government ministers, besides a large number of journalists and various other dignitaries.
