Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger bus traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The AJK PM, in a statement issued on Friday, termed the gruesome killing of innocent people a cowardly act of the enemy of peace and tranquility in the region.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and praised the armed forces of Pakistan for their all-out sincere efforts to root out terrorism from the country.

