Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condemns Terrorist Attack On Passenger Bus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger bus traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger bus traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The AJK PM, in a statement issued on Friday, termed the gruesome killing of innocent people a cowardly act of the enemy of peace and tranquility in the region.

 

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and praised the armed forces of Pakistan for their all-out sincere efforts to root out terrorism from the country. 

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Peshawar Prime Minister Jammu Parachinar Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

13 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

29 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

13 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

13 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir