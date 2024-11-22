- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condemns Terrorist Attack On Passenger Bus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger bus traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger bus traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar.
The AJK PM, in a statement issued on Friday, termed the gruesome killing of innocent people a cowardly act of the enemy of peace and tranquility in the region.
He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and praised the armed forces of Pakistan for their all-out sincere efforts to root out terrorism from the country.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK government is determined to improve quality of education: AJK President25 minutes ago
-
SCO takes revolutionary steps to adapt people, to Information Technology in AJK / GB: CO SCO Mirpur ..4 hours ago
-
AJK President for uplift of quality higher education in region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic p ..3 days ago
-
Higher education in the region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic development: AJK President3 days ago
-
Power Generation Capacity in Occupied Kashmir Drops by 80%3 days ago
-
Empowering students with cutting-edge technology skills3 days ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately4 days ago
-
AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public meetings4 days ago
-
Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge of disintegration soon: AJK President7 days ago
-
Modi's communal policies to cause India's disintegration soon: AJK President7 days ago
-
Kashmiri Physician Dr.Usman Ghani emerges as sole participant of World Gastro Conference WGO, 2024 i ..7 days ago
-
Govt determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM8 days ago