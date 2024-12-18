Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq remembers Kashmiri leader Ch. Ghulam Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas at Faizabad, Rawalpindi, to mark the 57th death anniversary of the eminent Kashmiri leader and the ex-Supreme Head of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, the PM laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The PM was accompanied by government ministers including Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Ms. Imtiaz Naseem, Advisor to the Government Ahmed Sagheer, and others.

Former Prime Minister and President of the Muslim Conference, Sardar Atique Ahmed Khan, leaders of the Muslim Conference, including Ms. Mehr un Nissa, members of civil society and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.