Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role for Kashmiri expatriates to highlight early solutions to the Kashmir issue

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 08:18 PM

Kashmir-origin member of the British House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain on Wednesday, met with Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Prime Minister of the Azad at the Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis, and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the early peaceful settlement of the global issue of Kashmir, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Kashmir-origin member of the British House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain on Wednesday, met with Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Prime Minister of the Azad at the Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the early peaceful settlement of the global issue of Kashmir, it was officially said.

The two leaders emphasized the need of strengthening ties between Azad Jammu Kashmir and the international community, raising the urgency of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, an AJK govt. handout issued late Wednesday said.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK Prime Minister called upon the Kashmiri diaspora, particularly the community in the United Kingdom, to play an active role in raising awareness about Kashmir's plight. He urged that the British Parliament, along with other international forums, must join efforts to expose India's atrocities in the region and advocate for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Anwar-ul-Haq also emphasized the need for greater cooperation in the fields of youth exchange programs for university students and the expansion of technical circles.

He underscored the importance of drawing international attention to the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, particularly in light of the region's ongoing struggle for freedom.

Prime Minister Haq also highlighted that the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir remain top priorities for the government. He shared that significant progress is being made on several mega projects aimed at improving the welfare of the people, including plans to develop an airport in Mirpur. While the construction of an international airport had been proposed, a briefing revealed that it may not be feasible at this stage.

"However, the government is taking steps to prepare a feasibility study for the construction of a domestic airport in the region. In his remarks, Lord Qurban Hussain reassured the AJK Prime Minister that the British expatriate community would fully support efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue on the international stage, particularly within the British Parliament.

Lord Qurban praised the government's developmental agenda, emphasizing that the region would be on the path of progress through practical measures that contribute to both economic growth and the welfare of the people.

