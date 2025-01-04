- Home
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Urges UNO To Ensure Early Grant Of ROSD Through Implementation Of Its Resolutions On Kashmir
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that it was incumbent upon the United Nations to immediately move for the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that it was incumbent upon the United Nations to immediately move for the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.
In his message issued on Saturday on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day being observed by Kashmiris on January 5, the AJK premier regrettably noted that the promise made to Kashmiri people remains unfulfilled despite the lapse of over seven decades.
"The United Nations had guaranteed the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called for holding a referendum in the region to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their birthright and determine their political future through a free, fair, and impartial plebiscite," the PM said, adding that it was high time that the world body should discharge its legal and moral responsibility in this regard.
"Despite India's relentless oppression, the people of Kashmir are sticking to their demand for the right to self-determination," he said.
Lauding Pakistan's continued political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris' just cause, the PM stressed that the people and government of Pakistan would never give up their moral, political, and diplomatic support for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He stated that Kashmiris have rejected India's 5th August 2019 decision that led to further disintegration of the state. "The people of Kashmir have also completely rejected the Indian Supreme Court verdict that put the stamp of approval on the Modi government's controversial decision to abrogate articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution under which Jammu Kashmir was guaranteed special status," he added.
He also expressed that the international community, particularly the United Nations, should take strict notice of the Indian government's actions and play their due role to settle this lingering dispute on the basis of the universally accepted principle of the right to self-determination.
