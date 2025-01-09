- Home
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq For Due Influence Of Diaspora To Raise Kashmir Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has called upon the Kashmiri diaspora community abroad to use its influence to highlight the Kashmir cause and plight of the Kashmiri people at the international level
The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the World Kashmir Forum delegation, which called on him under the leadership of its chairman, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, which called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.
The delegation was comprised of General Secretary of the World Kashmir Forum Sheikh Rashid Alam, Secretary of Finance Rafiq Salman, Atique-ur-Rehman Qureshi, and Liaquat Ali Magray.
Speaking to the visiting delegation, Prime Minister Haq said that the World Kashmir Forum should play its due role in promoting investment in the liberated territory.
Referring to massive investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir, he said the present government would provide all possible facilities to investors.
"The diaspora must play its role to highlight the Kashmir issue in the Islamic world and the European countries," he urged.
Voicing his concern over the worsening human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM expressed that the international community, particularly the United Nations, should take effective notice of the war crimes committed by the Indian forces against the Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the World Kashmir Forum, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, said that steps will be taken to highlight the Kashmir issue on the global stage and promote investment in Azad Kashmir.
He said that an exhibition will be organized in Karachi soon and later in Dubai in which stalls of products made in the AJK would be set up.
