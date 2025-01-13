Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Expresses Sorrow Over Sad Demises Of Chaudary Abdul Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses sorrow over sad demises of Chaudary Abdul Karim

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Chaudhry Abdul Karim, elder brother of presidential advisor Chaudhry Mehboob Advocate, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Chaudhry Abdul Karim, elder brother of presidential advisor Chaudhry Mehboob Advocate, it was officially said.

In his message to the bereaved family, the AJK Prime Minister, while extending his heartfelt condolences, prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, AJK Prime Minister sources said in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Meanwhile, the AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the residence of Member National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas at Sarai Alamgir on Monday and expressed his condolences to him on the demise of his brother Chaudhry Muhammad Fayaz.

On the occasion, the PM offered fatiha for the departed soul. He was flanked by cabinet members, including Senior Minister Col. (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Minister for education Dewan Ali Chughtai, Minister for Public Works Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, and Advisor to the Government Sardar Ahmed Sagheer.

