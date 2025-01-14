(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring him the assassin of innocent Kashmiris

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring him the assassin of innocent Kashmiris.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Anwar Ul Haq emphasized that the Kashmiri people have rejected India's so-called development projects, which are 'stained with the blood of Kashmiris'.

He underlined that India has been oppressing the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 78 years but has failed to dampen their spirit of freedom.

PM Haq reiterated that Kashmiris have immense love and devotion to Pakistan, which, he added, is ingrained in their blood.

He urged the international community to increase pressure on India to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, as per United Nations resolutions.

AJK Premier also called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and to take notice of the atrocities committed against innocent people in the occupied valley.

He expressed regret over the international community's silence on the issue and emphasized that it is time for them to end their silence and ensure the birthright of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister concluded by saying that the day is not far when the Kashmiris will get freedom and the dream of a complete Pakistan will be fulfilled.

APP/ahr/378