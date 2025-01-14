- Home
- Kashmir
- Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar Ul Haq Condemns Modi's Visit To Occupied Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring him the assassin of innocent Kashmiris
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring him the assassin of innocent Kashmiris.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Anwar Ul Haq emphasized that the Kashmiri people have rejected India's so-called development projects, which are 'stained with the blood of Kashmiris'.
He underlined that India has been oppressing the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 78 years but has failed to dampen their spirit of freedom.
PM Haq reiterated that Kashmiris have immense love and devotion to Pakistan, which, he added, is ingrained in their blood.
He urged the international community to increase pressure on India to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, as per United Nations resolutions.
AJK Premier also called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and to take notice of the atrocities committed against innocent people in the occupied valley.
He expressed regret over the international community's silence on the issue and emphasized that it is time for them to end their silence and ensure the birthright of the Kashmiri people.
The prime minister concluded by saying that the day is not far when the Kashmiris will get freedom and the dream of a complete Pakistan will be fulfilled.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit t ..
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakis ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses sorrow over sad demises of Chaudar ..23 hours ago
-
No compromise on the quality of studies in AJK-based medical colleges: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Mini ..24 hours ago
-
AJK President suggests Norway's mediatory role to help resolve the Kashmir conflict1 day ago
-
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK4 days ago
-
Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur4 days ago
-
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim ..4 days ago
-
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakistan: Azad Jammu and K ..4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for due influence of diaspora to raise Kashm ..5 days ago
-
Irfan Salim takes charge of office as SSP State's capital town5 days ago
-
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elections6 days ago
-
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism6 days ago