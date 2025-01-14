Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar Ul Haq Condemns Modi's Visit To Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring him the assassin of innocent Kashmiris

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring him the assassin of innocent Kashmiris.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Anwar Ul Haq emphasized that the Kashmiri people have rejected India's so-called development projects, which are 'stained with the blood of Kashmiris'.

He underlined that India has been oppressing the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 78 years but has failed to dampen their spirit of freedom.

PM Haq reiterated that Kashmiris have immense love and devotion to Pakistan, which, he added, is ingrained in their blood.

He urged the international community to increase pressure on India to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, as per United Nations resolutions.

AJK Premier also called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and to take notice of the atrocities committed against innocent people in the occupied valley.

He expressed regret over the international community's silence on the issue and emphasized that it is time for them to end their silence and ensure the birthright of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister concluded by saying that the day is not far when the Kashmiris will get freedom and the dream of a complete Pakistan will be fulfilled.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Blood Love

Recent Stories

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development ..

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district

7 minutes ago
 RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved

RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit t ..

2 minutes ago
 CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to contr ..

CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage

2 minutes ago
 Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize p ..

Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakis ..

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik particip ..

Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..

2 hours ago
 KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new s ..

KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy

2 hours ago
 ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retirin ..

ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers

2 hours ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May ..

ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases

2 hours ago
 Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim ..

Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir

2 hours ago

Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir