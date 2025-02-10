Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Warns India To Halt Its Brutalities

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 11:33 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has issued a stern warning to India, urging the country to immediately halt its brutalities and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Bhimber Electrical Operation Division in Bhimber city on Monday, Haq emphasized that if India continues its policy of state terrorism and repression, the youth of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be compelled to cross the Line of Control.

Haq reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, citing Army Chief General Asim Munir's statement that Pakistan is prepared to fight for Kashmir's freedom, having already fought three wars .

The Prime Minister expressed his conviction that Kashmir will soon be free, and the State of Pakistan will be complete.

In addition to addressing the Kashmir issue, the AJK prime minister highlighted his government's development initiatives, including the provision of subsidies on flour and electricity, as well as the launch of the Social Protection Welfare Program to support the downtrodden sections of society. He also emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution and law, ensuring the supremacy of these institutions.

The ceremony was attended by senior ministers, government officials and other dignitaries.

