UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Resolves To Fulfill Commitment To Empower Local Bodies In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas resolves to fulfill commitment to empower local bodies in AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas said on Wednesday that in the next phase of election, the District Parliamentary Board for Local Government Elections must give opportunity to active workers of the Party in the nomination of specific seats

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas said on Wednesday that in the next phase of election, the District Parliamentary board for Local Government Elections must give opportunity to active workers of the Party in the nomination of specific seats.

Talking to General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf AJK chapter and Chairman Inspection and Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor Khan called him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, the AJK Prime Minister said that the workers who stand steadfastly by the Party in difficult times were our asset and their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

The PM said that the Central Parliamentary Board would take the final decision on the recommendations of the District Parliamentary Board vis a vis the restructuring of the Party at grass roots level.

The Prime Minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also achieve a landmark victory in the second phase of the Local Body elections. The AJK government, he said, would fulfill its promise of transferring power to the lower level in line with the vision of Party chairman Imran Khan.

Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

4 minutes ago
 Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal ..

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviati ..

13 minutes ago
 WHO launches new Council to develop TB vaccines, h ..

WHO launches new Council to develop TB vaccines, hoping to save millions of live ..

5 minutes ago
 &#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

27 minutes ago
 Russian specialists, Russians' attitude towards th ..

Russian specialists, Russians' attitude towards the Soviet Union

5 minutes ago
 EU Supplied $12.5Bln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - ..

EU Supplied $12.5Bln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - Spokeswoman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.