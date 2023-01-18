Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas resolves to fulfill commitment to empower local bodies in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas said on Wednesday that in the next phase of election, the District Parliamentary Board for Local Government Elections must give opportunity to active workers of the Party in the nomination of specific seats

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer illayas said on Wednesday that in the next phase of election, the District Parliamentary board for Local Government Elections must give opportunity to active workers of the Party in the nomination of specific seats.

Talking to General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf AJK chapter and Chairman Inspection and Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor Khan called him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, the AJK Prime Minister said that the workers who stand steadfastly by the Party in difficult times were our asset and their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

The PM said that the Central Parliamentary Board would take the final decision on the recommendations of the District Parliamentary Board vis a vis the restructuring of the Party at grass roots level.

The Prime Minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also achieve a landmark victory in the second phase of the Local Body elections. The AJK government, he said, would fulfill its promise of transferring power to the lower level in line with the vision of Party chairman Imran Khan.

Ends / APP / AHR.