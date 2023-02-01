UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Seeks New Techniques And Modern Technologies To Compete The World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday administered oath to the interim body of Azad Jammu Kashmir Engineers Association

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday administered oath to the interim body of Azad Jammu Kashmir Engineers Association.

Addressing the oath -taking ceremony held in the Federal metropolis, the PM while appreciating the engineering fraternity's role said that engineers have significantly contributed to the development of nations across the globe.

"We have the opportunity to work with big companies in the world", he said, adding that the engineering field had progressed a lot and there was a dire need to adopt new techniques and modern technologies to compete the world.

Referring to the deadly earthquake that hit Azad Kashmir on October 08 2005, the PM said, "After the earthquake, the reconstruction of buildings in line with present day requirements has become compulsory".

He said that the AJK government was sincerely pursuing its agenda to serve the masses. The PM said that although he had been contributing in politics at national level as a technocrat, the main aim behind his decision to join politics was to serve his countrymen.

On the occasion, the PM also expressed deep sense of shock over the loss of precious human lives in a terrorist attack in Peshawar. Special prayers were held for those who were martyred in the incident.

Earlier on his arrival the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by President Azad Kashmir Engineers Association, Engineer Zubair Ayub Khan and other members of the association. Meanwhile, Dr. Bo Abdullah, a leading UAE businessman called on Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former chairman Ulema -wo-Mushaikh Council and Zakat Council, prominent spiritual personality Sahibzada Mohammad Saleem Chishti. In his condolence message the PM while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family said that Chisti's demise was a big loss.

The deceased scholar's services, he said, would be remembered for a long time. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved, the PM also prayed for the deceased soul. Ends / APP / AHR.

