MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the world community must take effective notice as India's apartheid regime was brazenly violating the UN resolutions that guarantee the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

The AJK PM said this while talking to former APHC Convener Syed Faiz Hussain Naqshbandi who called on him in the federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Both leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir. On the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan appointed Mr. Naqshbandi as his Honorary Special Assistant on the Freedom Movement of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK prime minister while voicing his serious concern over the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the IIoJK said that India had crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality in KASHMIR.

Lambasting the Indian government for its destructive and dodgy role in IoK, the AJK PM said that India was openly violating the resolutions of the United Nations that guarantee the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

The PM said that a special session of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be convened in which the representatives of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference would be invited.

He said that there was a need to mobilize the OIC regarding Kashmir.

He said that influential world government should play their due role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute by using its diplomatic clout. "The Indian government has not only established illegal domination over Kashmir but has also started a plan to change the region's demography by settling non-state subjects", he said.

He said that instead of giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination, India had been shamelessly trying to legitimize its occupation and strengthening its control over the territory by installing its henchmen in the territory.

Former convener All-Party Hurriyat Conference Syed Faiz Hussain Naqshbandi appreciated the AJK PM's efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that concrete steps would be taken in this direction.

Most Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Education Minister Schools and Education Diwan Ali Chaghatai, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member Kashmir Council Shuja Khurshid Rathore, Special Assistant Raja Sabeel Riaz and others were also present on this occasion.