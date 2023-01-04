(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) : AzadJammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while terming the Kashmir issue as a matter of the right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris has said that it was the responsibility of the British government to play its role in resolving the dispute in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK premier said this while talking to a delegation comprising members of the British House of Lords, British and European Members of Parliament, and representatives of Khubaib Foundation in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the world was remorselessly watching the continued bloodshed and violence in occupied Kashmir and no action whatsoever was being taken against Indian government that has let loose it's forces to kill Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir. "Kashmiris' only fault is that they are Muslims", he said. " Why are the resolutions of the United Nations not being implemented even after the lapse of seven years", the PM asked.

He said that it was high time that the UN should send a fact-finding mission in Kashmir to take stock of the situation in the troubled region.

He said that the United Nations and other international organizations should play their role and exert pressure on India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. India, he said, was changing the demography of Occupied Kashmir so that it can convert the Muslim majority into a minority. He said that the Kashmiri diaspora has always raised its voice for the rights of Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister appreciated the welfare activities of Khubaib Foundation and said that islam teaches us to serve humanity.

Those who were part of the delegation included Lord Qurban Hussain, Lord Wajid Khan, UK Shadow Minister Imran Hussain, Deputy Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar, Executive Chairman Regeneration and Environment Committee Kamran Hussain, Secretary General Pakistan Press Club UK Arshad Rachiyal, Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Slack Asian Majid Nazir, President Khubaib Foundation Aman Majid and others.

Meanwhile in his message released on the occasion Right of Self-determination day, the AJK PM said that it was high time that the UN should fulfill its moral and legal obligations and play its role to resolve the long pending dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that the UN had promised the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir saying that it was the responsibility of the highest forum to get it fulfilled.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the people of the illegally Indian occupied Kashmir, the PM said, "The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will never withdraw their moral, political and diplomatic assistance to the people of Occupied Kashmir".

The Indian government, he said, has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through continuous illegal and unilateral actions. He said that the United Nations and human rights organizations should investigate serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "The right to self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people", he said. Ends/app/ahr.