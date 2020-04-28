Ban on 4G internet extended in IOK despite surge in corona cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, in total disregard to the demands by the international community for restoration of Internet service, India has extended the ban on 4g Internet despite surge in COVID-19 cases in the territory.

An order issued by Home Department in Srinagar said the ban will continue till May 11. The decision was taken on the pretext of baseless "well-founded" apprehensions of the "field agencies" regarding "potential violent activities" in the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Such restrictions have been placed in order to curb uploading, downloading, circulation of provocative videos, guard against rumor-mongering, fake news, prevent the use of encrypted messaging and VOIP services for infiltration and coordinating activities�," the order said.

"Misuse of data services, according to the order, by 'anti-national elements' has the potential to scale up violent activities and disturb public order", says the text of the order.

India took the decision to extend the ban on broadband internet despite repeated calls by the by the international community including the United Nations to restore the service in the occupied territory in view of the spread of deadly coronavirus.