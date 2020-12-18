UrduPoint.com
Ban On High Speed Internet In IIOJK Adds To Kashmiris' Hardships

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Ban on high speed internet in IIOJK adds to Kashmiris' hardships

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), more than five hundred days have passed since the authorities imposed ban on high speed mobile data services, adding to the woes of the besieged people of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), more than five hundred days have passed since the authorities imposed ban on high speed mobile data services, adding to the woes of the besieged people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the high speed 4g and 3g mobile internet services have been suspended across the territory since August 05, 2019 when the Modi-led fascist Indian government abrogated the special status of Kashmir and put it under military siege.

The authorities have recently extended the ban till December 25 in the territory except in two districts, Ganderbal in Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu.

The ban on high speed internet services has caused severe hardships for the students, traders, hoteliers and other sections of the society. The ban completed 500 days on Wednesday since August 05, 2019 The President of Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF), Wahid Malik, said every section of society, especially students, have been suffering due to the ongoing ban on the high speed mobile data services.

Adil Ahmad, a student, who recently appeared in Class 12th examinations, said, the students are being pushed to the wall due to the continued restrictions on 3G and 4G mobile internet services. He said, many students belong to downtrodden section of the society and cannot afford broadband and other similar connections, thus simultaneously have been facing tremendous hardships.

He also added that in the recently conducted examinations, the students like him faced lot of hardships to collect the study material on internet due to slow speed internet services. "We were being forced to pay at local internet cafe to download the study material most of the times during the examinations," Ahmad said.

Amid difficulties being faced by the people, there is no statement by the occupation authorities about the restoration of the high speed mobile data services while it is continuing to extend the ban on 3G and 4G mobile data services across the territory again and again.

