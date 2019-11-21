Bank of AJK holds training workshop on 'Risk Based Audit Approach'

(@imziishan)

The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Thursday conducted one day training workshop at Ch. Ghulam Abbas Learning Hall of head office for internal Auditors and Compliance Officers

MUZAFFARABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Thursday conducted one day training workshop at Ch. Ghulam Abbas Learning Hall of head office for internal Auditors and Compliance Officers.

The title of program was "Risk Based Audit Approach" aimed to develop participants' capacity in this area which is now being applied by the commercial banks at large. The training workshop was organised under the umbrella of Training section of Compliance Division.

The participants demonstrated keen interest in this training workshop and pledged that after attending this program to apply the knowledge disseminated to them in their assignments.

On the occasion Divisional Head Audit and Inspection Abdul Hameed Raja also addressed the participants and emphasized upon participants to keep abreast with changing audit techniques and apply them in their work place.

At the conclusion Raja awarded certificates among the participants.