Bank Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Organizes Training Workshop On Money Laundering

Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir organizes training workshop on money laundering

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Tuesday organized a day long training workshop on 'Opening, Operation & Maintenance of Customer Accounts' in the prospective of State Bank of Pakistan requirements and global scenario relating to Anti Money Laundering (AML) guidelines.

The workshop was organized by training section of Compliance Division. The training was attended by Operation Managers and Officers of Kotli Zone.

The participants pledged to apply the knowledge gained during training in their work and to safeguard the reputation of BAJK. They were awarded certificates of participation.

More Stories From Kashmir

